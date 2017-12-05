Alton Memorial Hospital names Toni Smith employee of the month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Toni Smith of the Emergency department, center, is Alton Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Month honoree for December. One of her co-workers says that Toni “is an excellent staff nurse and charge nurse, and meets all criteria for nomination. Every day she arrives with a great attitude and sense of humor that carries through her entire shift. She always provides compassionate, empathetic, respectful and competent care to patients. She frequently picks up extra shifts to help the department and her co-workers. Toni is always full of new ideas that provide improvements to the department. I have had the pleasure of working with multiple nurses in different hospitals but Toni is definitely the best. She is an asset to AMH and her department.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football