Alton Memorial Hospital honors veterans
ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital honored employees who are also military veterans at a lunch on Friday in the AMH cafe meeting rooms.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Attending the event were, left to right, Cathy Wagner of Surgical Services (Navy); Don LeMoine of BJC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (Air Force); Pam Laubscher of BJC Home Health/Hospice of Alton (Navy); James Giancola of Clinical Engineering (Air Force); Brock Siltman of the Lab (Air Force/Army); and Bob Thompson of the Lab (Air Force).
AMH gives a great big thank you to these and all veterans as we celebrate Veterans Day this Sunday.
More like this: