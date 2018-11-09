ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital honored employees who are also military veterans at a lunch on Friday in the AMH cafe meeting rooms.

Attending the event were, left to right, Cathy Wagner of Surgical Services (Navy); Don LeMoine of BJC Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (Air Force); Pam Laubscher of BJC Home Health/Hospice of Alton (Navy); James Giancola of Clinical Engineering (Air Force); Brock Siltman of the Lab (Air Force/Army); and Bob Thompson of the Lab (Air Force).

AMH gives a great big thank you to these and all veterans as we celebrate Veterans Day this Sunday.

