Community Partnership

ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital has donated an ambulance to the City of Bethalto. Accepting the ambulance from AMH President Dave Braasch, center, is Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow.

With a brand new ambulance online, this one was to be taken out of service. However, Mayor Winslow reached out to Ken Balsters (on the far right), the Bethalto city attorney who is also on the AMH board of directors.  Bethalto's Public Works Department was in need of a vehicle heavy duty enough to house a robotic camera system they are purchasing.  It is used to see inside of sewer and storm pipes. The city would have had to call a contractor, which is very expensive and could delay the job.

Also in the pictured are Jason Bowman, far left, EMS supervisor at AMH; and Rod Cheatham, Bethalto Public Works director.

