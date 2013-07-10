Alton Memorial Hospital won nine prestigious honors at the 2013 PRC (Professional Research Consultants) National Excellence in Healthcare Conference.

PRC’s 5-Star Awards went to:

The Human Motion Institute for its Outpatient Therapy;

Obstetrics/Labor and Delivery for Inpatient OB/GYN;

The Transitional Care Unit for Long-Term Care;

EKG/Cardiology for Outpatient Cardiology;

Outpatient Surgical Services (Ambulatory Surgery, the OR and PACU);

Outpatient Treatment/Tests (collectively, that would be EKG/Cardiology, Medical Imaging, Twin Rivers MRI, Medical and Radiation Oncology, and HMI);

Outpatient Services (Cardiac Cath Lab, Digestive Health Center and Ambulatory Surgery).

The Emergency Department as well as Inpatient Services (Medical Care Unit, Intermediate Care Unit, Surgical Care Unit and OB) also earned 4-Star Awards.

It’s the sixth year in a row that the HMI has won a 5-Star Award and also the sixth year in a row that AMH has been honored for its outpatient care.

Service lines that score in the top 10 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 5-Star Awards, while those that score in the top 25 percent earned 4-Star Awards. The awards are based on the percentage of patients who rate the facility or unit “Excellent” for Overall Quality of Care questions.

“Everyone in our hospital works extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” says Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “I’m very proud of everyone who has contributed to earning these awards. We will continuously strive to improve the quality, safety and experience of our patients and their families. Our team’s focus is to always make medicine better.”

“We are thrilled to present Alton Memorial Hospital with these National Excellence in Healthcare Awards,” said Joe M. Inguanzo, president and CEO of Professional Research Consultants. “It was through their hard work, dedication and determination that they have made their facility a better place for the entire community. In the past 33 years we've never seen hospitals more determined to exceed customers' expectations than the hospitals we recognized this year. It speaks to their passion that Alton Memorial is among the best of the best.”

Research is conducted to obtain the opinions of physicians, patients and employees via a confidential survey to assess their perceptions. Health care facilities use the research findings to continuously improve and enhance patient, employee and physician satisfaction.

PRC, a nationally known health care marketing research company headquartered

in Omaha, Neb., is in its 33rd year of providing marketing research for hospitals across the United States. Hospital leaders from across the United States gathered in Orlando, Fla., in early June to participate in the 2013 PRC Excellence in Healthcare Conference.

Alton Memorial Hospital earned nine awards from Professional Research Consultants this year. Showing off the plaques are, front row left to right, Libby Yaw, supervisor of Surgical Services; Jessica Mossman, manager of OB; Cathy Storey, manager of EKG/Cardiology and the Cardiac Cath Lab; Vicki Rothe, manager of the Surgical Care Unit; and Amy Toenyes, manager of the Medical Care Unit and the Digestive Health Center; back row left to right are Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer at AMH; Dave Braasch, president of AMH; Teresa Depper, manager of the Emergency Department; Sue Walker, manager of the Human Motion Institute and the Transitional Care Unit; and Stacey Ballard, manager of Medical Imaging, Twin Rivers MRI, and Medical and Radiation Oncology.

