ALTON, IL -- Alton Memorial Hospital and three of its departments have won a total of five prestigious honors in the 2011 PRC (Professional Research Consultants) National Excellence in Healthcare Awards.

PRC’s 5-Star Awards went to AMH for its Outpatient Overall Quality of Care; the Human Motion Institute for its Outpatient Overall Quality of Care; and Obstetrics/Labor Delivery for its Inpatient OB/GYN Overall Quality of Care. AMH was named a 4-Star Award winner for its Inpatient Overall Quality of Care while the Emergency Department also earned a 4-Star Award for Overall Quality of Care.

Service lines that score in the top 10 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 5-Star Awards, while those that score in the top 25 percent earned 4-Star Awards. The awards are based on the percentage of patients who rate the facility or unit “Excellent” for Overall Quality of Care questions.

“Every department in our hospital has worked extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” says Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “We will continuously strive to improve the quality of the services we provide for great health care. It is our expectation that the hospital will continue to be recognized in the future.”

“This award is well deserved by my staff,” says Jessica Mossman, manager of Alton Memorial’s Family Birth Center. “We have more patients choosing Alton Memorial for their deliveries and they are thrilled with the excellent care that they have received. The idea that you have to travel outside the Riverbend area to receive the best care is going away. The Obstetrics staff, along with our physicians, are delivering the highest quality care in a personal and professional way. It is because of this care that our patients have rated us as excellent in overall quality and that puts us in the top 10 percent. When it comes to having your baby, you want the best care -- and the staff at Alton Memorial gives it every day.”

“Our therapists provide acute therapy in the Duncan Wing, skilled rehab on the first floor of Hatch (Transitional Care Unit), and outpatient services at two locations -- AMH ground floor Olin and Alton North (226 Regional Drive),” says Sue Walker, manager of Alton Memorial’s Human Motion Institute. “I am proud of our rehab team and grateful to work with such a talented and dedicated group.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are lucky to have such a caring and compassionate group of employees and doctors who do an excellent job daily,” says Teresa Depper, manager of the AMH Emergency Department. “This award will recognize them for their hard work, which they so deserve. It is wonderful that we are building the best care close to home for our patients and families.”

Outpatient services available at AMH that contributed toward the hospital’s 5-Star Award include, but are not limited to, the Human Motion Institute (at the hospital and at Alton Rehab North), Medical Imaging, Twin Rivers MRI, the Heart and Vascular Center (cardiac cath lab and cardiology services), the Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine, Medication and Radiation Oncology, the Digestive Health Center and Ambulatory Surgical Services.

Inpatient units that contributed to the 4-Star Award include the Surgical Care Unit, Intermediate Care Unit, Intensive Care Unit, Medical Care Unit and the Transitional Care Unit.

“We are so proud of Alton Memorial Hospital and are thrilled to present them with these National Excellence in Healthcare Awards,” says Joe M. Inguanzo, president and CEO of PRC. “These awards are proof that Alton Memorial is committed to improving health care. It takes years of dedication, determination and hard work to achieve this level of success. Congratulations to Alton Memorial Hospital and its staff for improving health care services for Alton and the other communities it serves.”

Research is conducted via a confidential telephone interview to obtain the opinions of the patients at AMH. The research findings are then presented to the hospital to use in continuous improvement and enhancement of patient satisfaction.

PRC, a nationally known healthcare marketing research company headquartered in Omaha, Neb., is in its 31st year of providing marketing research for hospitals across the United States. Hospital leaders from across the United States gathered in Omaha on May 1-4 to participate in the 2011 PRC Excellence in Healthcare Conference.

Showing off the hospital’s national PRC awards are, left to right, AMH President Dave Braasch; Teresa Depper, ED manager; Sue Walker, HMI manager; and Jessica Mossman, Family Birth Center manager.

More like this: