ALTON - Julie Rogers (left) and Clinta Parish of Alton Memorial Hospital's Physical Therapy department show off the cooler tote bags that they and all AMH employees received on Tuesday as part of National Hospital Week activities.

Jason Bowman, manager of EMS at Alton Memorial Hospital, serves a beverage during the National Hospital Week meal held Tuesday in the AMH cafe. All employees received a free meal featuring burgers, chicken wings, baked beans, salad, cobbler, ice cream and more, all served by AMH senior leadership and managers.

Khris Turnbull of the Alton Memorial Hospital People Team helps plant in the Healing Garden on Monday as part of National Hospital Week. The Healing Garden is located just outside the AMH connector lobby between the Duncan and Beeby wings, and provides a soothing environment for employees, patients and family members.

