ALTON, IL – BJC and Morrison Healthcare Food Services recently introduced EatingWell, a new food concept that focuses on fresh, seasonal foods that are simply prepared and sustainably produced. The new plan replaces Weight Watchers meals in the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria and other BJC hospitals that had offered them.

“Weight Watchers is an excellent program and people participating will easily be able to incorporate their diet plans into EatingWell,” said Theresa Jackson, regional director for Morrison and BJC. “EatingWell provides nutrition content to calculate points, and the nutrition content can be applied to all weight reduction efforts.”

Aaron Reinberg, RD, BJC and Morrison health and wellness manager, is a big fan of the new approach.

“I really appreciate the program’s excellent website and multitude of wonderful healthy, delicious recipes,” Reinberg said. “You’ll find an emphasis on dishes with fewer ingredients using whole foods, which are much less processed and refined, and locally sourced when possible.”

To illustrate Reinberg’s point, BJC executive chef John Beck recently prepared a Mediterranean Wrap with fresh chicken and whole-wheat couscous that delivered 55 percent of the daily value of Vitamin C with only 517 calories.

“I love the EatingWell plan because it’s not primarily about counting calories, but about eating nutritionally balanced meals,” Beck said. “These recipes are simple to prepare and naturally delicious without artificial processing. Diets usually fail because you’re not necessarily giving your body what it needs.”

All cafeteria EatingWell offerings provide nutrition content, including calories, fat, carbohydrates, fiber and protein.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Response to Weight Watchers meals was historically low and trending downward,” Jackson said. “Weight Watchers sales accounted for only 1 percent to 2 percent of total cafeteria sales. Morrison hopes to increase the healthful food experience for all employees with the introduction of EatingWell.”

In addition to cafeteria offerings, the EatingWell partnership provides access to a national consumer magazine, website, electronic newsletters, books and extensive recipes featuring 500-calorie meals. Visit www.balanceittakesyou.com and select “Portfolio of Choices ” to learn more.

Officials with EatingWell describe the group’s mission as offering the information and inspiration people need to make healthy eating a way of life. In partnership with BJC and Morrison, the goal will be to make healthy cooking simpler by delivering easy recipes that meet stringent guidelines for taste and nutrition and are easily replicated by home cooks.

EatingWell follows these nutritional guidelines:

-- Entrees should be below 500 calories.

-- No more than 10 percent of calories should be from saturated fat.

-- Recipes aim for less than 500 mg of sodium per serving.

Additional criteria for specific health conditions include recipes being heart-healthy, diabetes-appropriate and featuring low cholesterol. The plan’s recipes also meet nutritional guidelines for the American Cancer Society, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

More like this: