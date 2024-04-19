ALTON, IL – The Alton Memorial Hospital White Cross Auxiliary will host its annual “Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew” fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Loading Dock, 400 Front St. in Grafton.

For more information about this year’s GOGBOB and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE.

Guests can enjoy views of the Mississippi River while sampling foods, as well as wine and beer-tasting, from more than 30 restaurants and wineries. Last year, more than 500 people attended and almost $25,000 was raised for the hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

The auxiliary supports hospital projects such as education, equipment and helping patients who can’t afford their prescriptions. This year the goal for GOGBOB is to raise funds to purchase a portable anesthesia monitoring system.

“The acquisition of the portable system is crucial in ensuring that we provide the highest quality of care to our patients who are undergoing sedation in our ancillary areas such as cardiology, radiology and OB,” says Juri McDowell, MD, chief of Anesthesia at AMH. “It will allow us to provide anesthesia support in many locations and in emergency situations where a traditional anesthesia machine is not accessible. This system will greatly improve our ability to provide safe and effective anesthesia care to patients anywhere that sedation is being performed.”

The Auxiliary has helped purchase many valuable pieces of medical equipment through the years. Last year’s GOGBOB raised enough to purchase 10 more Staxi wheelchairs for the hospital.

“I want to express our deep gratitude to the White Cross Auxiliary for their dedication and fundraising efforts,” says Dr. McDowell. “This equipment plays a vital role in our daily patient care and provides life-saving services.”

More like this: