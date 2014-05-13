Alton Memorial Hospital 4K Run/Walk June 7 in Godfrey Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON, IL - Alton Memorial Hospital will hold a 4K Fun Run/Walk at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 7. Registration for the 4K run/walk is $20 in advance and $25 on the morning of the race. Proceeds will benefit the AMH Heart Walk team and the American Heart Association. Medals will be awarded to the top runners in each age group, starting with 19 and under up through 60 and older. Refreshments will be available. Article continues after sponsor message To register or for more information, visit www.altonroadrunners.com or call 618-972-8635. ### More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip