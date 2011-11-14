ALTON, IL – Christmas will be in the air at Miss Eunice’s Hat Box, Alton Memorial Hospital’s gift shop, from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. The gift shop will have a Christmas open house at that time complete with refreshments.

With a $20 purchase, visitors will receive a “Santa’s Special” coupon toward your next purchase. Miss Eunice’s Hat Box is located on the ground floor of the hospital’s Beeby Wing, adjacent to the entrance from the Duncan Wing and across the hall from the cafeteria entrance.

