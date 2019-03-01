Monday, March 4

“Make Every Breath Count”; 11 a.m.-noon, AMH Olin Wing ground floor, Room G-252. For those with breathing issues. For more information or to register, call 800-392-0936. Cost: Free.

Friday, March 8

Alzheimer’s caregivers support group; AMH Center for Senior Renewal (second floor, Olin Wing); 2-4 p.m. Facilitated by Julie Clayton, a therapist with Senior Renewal. Call 618-463-7895 for more information.

Saturday, March 9

Prepared Childbirth Saturday class; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 800-392-0936 to register. Cost: Free

Tuesday, March 12

Grief, Loss, Change support group; Alton Multispecialists conference room, 1 Professional Drive in Alton; 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, call BJC Hospice at 618-463-7100.

Tuesday, March 12

Living With Baby; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-8:30 p.m. This class is designed to instruct parents on what to expect of their newborn in the hospital and basic baby care. Call 800-392-0936 to register.

Monday, March 18/Tuesday, March 19

South Bend Chocolate sale; AMH connector lobby; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19. Call 618-463-7872 for more information.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tuesday, March 19

Daffodil Days; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; AMH Beeby Wing lobby; daffodils for purchase to benefit the Extra Mile Fund, which supports oncology patients at AMH. Call 618-433-6047 for more information.

Tuesday, March 19

Breastfeeding Basics; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-9 p.m. The class focuses on the basic techniques needed for establishment of successful breastfeeding. Call 800-392-0936 to register.

Thursday, March 21

Diabetes support group; AMH Olin Wing ground floor, Room G-252; 1-2 p.m. Call 618-463-7526 for more information.

Tuesday, March 26

Skin cancer screening; AMH Cancer Care Center; 4:15-6:15 p.m. Screenings given by Dr. John Felder and Lorilee Sebesta, FNP-C. Call 800-392-0936 for an appointment. Cost: free.

Wednesday, March 27

“Menopause Mania;” A free program on women’s health issues featuring Dr. Geoffrey Turner, OB/GYN on AMH staff. Refreshments and AMH gift shop coupons available; 6 p.m.; AMH café meeting rooms. To register, call 800-392-0936.

Wednesday, March 27

“Savvy Caregiver – Train the Trainer”; A training program exclusively for health care providers about the care of dementia patients; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; AMH Center for Senior Renewal; second floor, AMH Olin Wing. If you are a health care provider, call 618-463-7895 to reserve your space.

More like this: