ALTON, IL – Excellent communication between hospital departments makes for excellent patient satisfaction. With that in mind, the Alton Memorial Hospital People Team coordinated the fourth job shadow program on May 22. A total of 18 shadows and hosts gained insight into the processes, functions and workloads of departments outside of their own.

“The teamwork was awesome,” said Deb Pohlman of the Transition Care Unit, who shadowed Kathy Ridenhour in the Wound Care Center. “I was very impressed with the personal relationships between patients and staff.”

Tara Henline from Medical Imaging shadowed Cathy Burns in Registration.

“They have a lot of the same issues that we do,” Henline said. “Lack of necessary paperwork, patients who aren’t sure why they are here and pre-arrival misunderstandings make things difficult for us and for the patient.”

After shadowing Monty Mock in the Emergency Department, Josh Tickner is going to ask his co-workers in the lab to be more patient with the ED.

“They’re even busier than we are,” Tickner said.

Jessica Rea from Patient Access is pursuing a degree in community health education and asked to shadow diabetes educator Lisa James.

“Working in ED registration, I see how economic issues affect patients,” Rea said. “It’s important to inform them about the assistance programs the hospitals offers, like the Vera Bock Diabetes Fund, which helps with the cost of medications and supplies.”

Melissa Crouch from the lab participated in an earlier job shadow day as well as the most recent one.

“I really enjoy this program and hope it continues,” Crouch said. “It improves communication between departments.”

Marlene Lewis of the AMH People Team organized the shadowing teams and facilitated the event.

“Teamwork is the key to harmony in the workplace,” Lewis said. “By bringing people from different areas together, we’re building a team that transcends the individual departments. The program helps us to have more empathy, not just for our patients, but for each other.”

Deb Pohlman of the Alton Memorial Hospital Transition Care Unit, left, helps Kathy Ridenhour of the Wound Care Center dress a wound during the job shadow event organized by the AMH People Team on May 22.

