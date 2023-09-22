GODFREY - BJC Medical Group Convenient Care at Godfrey, formerly Alton Memorial Convenient Care, will move to a new, larger location at 5213 Godfrey Road on Sept. 25.

Only one mile from its current location, the BJC Medical Group Convenient Care at Godfrey – part of the BJC Outpatient Center at Godfrey that will open later this year -- will offer three full-time providers and a staff of 10 to serve the Alton community with walk-in and scheduled care for minor injuries, common conditions, and illnesses.

“The Convenient Care clinic has become a big part of health care in our area in recent years, and we’re happy to give it a new home,” said AMH President Dave Braasch. “As always, we will continue to look for ways to improve the health of the communities we serve.”

Patients can reserve a time online to schedule an appointment HERE.

