Half of all men and one-third of all women in the United States will develop cancer during their lifetimes.

Today, millions of people are living with cancer or have had cancer. The risk of developing many types of cancer can be reduced by changes in a person’s lifestyle, for example, by staying away from tobacco, limiting time in the sun, being physically active and healthy eating.

Alton Memorial Hospital, an area leader in oncology services, will present a Cancer Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, in the hospital’s Beeby Wing lobby and cafeteria. A series of health screenings in the AMH Wound Care Center, informational tables (from AMH departments, community organizations and pharmaceutical companies) and a boxed lunch from Subway will be available at no charge. The free screenings will include lung function, skin screenings by Dr. Noor Ahmed, a men’s colorectal screening from Dr. Mark Woodson, and a women’s breast health exam.

To register for the fair and the screenings, call 1-800-392-0936. Pre-registration is required to assure yourself a free boxed lunch.

Alton Memorial Hospital’s Radiation Oncology Center has begun treating cancer patients using the new TrueBeam system from Varian Medical Systems. This innovative medical technology enables a radically different approach to treating cancer with image-guided radiotherapy.

With dose delivery rates that are 40 percent to 140 percent higher than earlier generations of Varian technology, the TrueBeam system can complete a treatment much faster. This makes it possible to offer greater patient comfort by shortening treatment times, and to improve precision by leaving less time for tumor motion during dose delivery. “Intelligent” automation further speeds treatments with an up to fivefold reduction in the number of steps needed for image guidance and dose delivery.

AMH also features the Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center in Medical Office Building B on the hospital campus, where all chemotherapy and infusion treatments now take place. Hematology Oncology Consultants, comprised of Dr. Thomas Ryan, M.D., and Dr. Mark Woodson, M.D., moved their practice there in 2011.

