ALTON, IL – Jeffrey Fierstein, M.D., board certified in otolaryngology, has joined the staff of Alton Memorial Hospital. He is accepting patients in his office located in Suite 209 of Medical Office Building A on the AMH campus. The phone number is 800-554-0444.

Dr. Fierstein, who has been in practice for more than 30 years, earned his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and completed his residency at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He is trained in the medical and surgical management and treatment of patients with diseases and disorders of the ear, nose and throat, and related structures of the head and neck.

Dr. Fierstein’s skills include diagnosing and managing diseases of the sinuses, larynx (voice box), oral cavity and upper pharynx (mouth and throat). He also diagnoses, treats and manages specialty-specific disorders as well as many primary care problems in both children and adults.

