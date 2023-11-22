ALTON - The Alton City Council on Tuesday fell one vote short of overriding a veto that was issued by Mayor David Goins earlier this month.

The mayor’s veto was upheld following a 4-3 vote from council members. Aldermen Nate Keener, Rosetta Brown, and Stephanie Elliott all voted against a motion to reconsider the veto.

The veto keeps a proposed requirement for separate directors of Code Enforcement and Building and Zoning off the books for now - Greg Caffey currently serves as the director of both departments. Alderwoman Betsy Allen proposed the requirement, stating the responsibilities of both departments were too much for any one person to handle.

Shortly after Mayor Goins vetoed Allen’s ordinance, Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee pursued a council vote to override the veto. While it couldn’t be voted on at that meeting, it was up for a vote on Tuesday night when it ultimately fell one vote short of overriding the mayor’s veto.

A motion to reconsider the mayor’s veto would have required a two-thirds majority vote of all council members, which in the case of the Alton City Council, would have been a minimum of five aldermen needed to vote in favor of the reconsideration.

A full recording of Tuesday’s Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

