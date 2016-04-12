Workers were active Tuesday morning at the construction site along Homer Adams Parkway. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

ALTON - MedExpress will be the company locating in the new building going up on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton next to Jimmy John’s, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said.

Walker said the group is moving to get the building up and open in 100 days with walls going up just this week.

“They are moving to get it done,” Walker said. “They are a national company. It will be a business on a new property and it will be going on the tax rolls. It is a wonderful addition. I think it offers more of a convenience for medical situations.”

J.E. Foster Building Co. is the contractor on the new building that is being erected.

MedExpress is open seven days a week at other medical centers across the country its company.

MedExpress provides wellness and prevention services, including:

  • Medical evaluations and screenings
  • School, sports and camp physicals
  • Immunizations/vaccinations
  • Flu shots
  • X-rays, labs, IVs, EKGs
  • Stitches and minor surgery

The locations also offer lab work, including drug and alcohol screening. Some services do vary from region to region.

For more information about MedExpress see the website: https://www.medexpress.com/

