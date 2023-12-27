ALTON - David Goins, Mayor of Alton, keynotes this year's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Program on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 10:00 am., at Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church, located at 327 Olive Street, Edwardsville, IL. The program is open to the public at no charge.

A proud product of the Alton School System and a graduate of the College of the Ozarks, Mr. Goins has dedicated his career to serving the Greater Alton community. His notable contributions include commendable achievements with the Madison County Department of Court and Probation Services, the Alton Police Department, and a past membership on the Alton School Board. Additionally, he also pastored at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Alton. The morning hymn will be performed by Myles Lacey, fifth grader at All Saints Academic School in Saint Louis, MO.

Among his numerous professional successes, Mr. Goins attained a historic moment in the spring of 2021, being elected as the first African American Mayor of the City of Alton, IL. In July of the same year, Governor J.B. Pritzker appointed Mayor Goins to the Central Illinois Port District Board. "We are delighted to have Mayor Goins join us on this special occasion, and we eagerly anticipate gaining insight from his life story," remarked Steve Jackson, Pastor of Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church, the Church, a pillar in the Greater Edwardsville religious community since 1865.

Hailing from Alton, Mayor Goins received his bachelor’s degree from the College of the Ozarks, where he excelled both academically and athletically. He is happily married to Sheila Goins, and together they are proud parents of three children.

This event promises to be a meaningful celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy, and the community is invited to participate. Following the morning program, a service event will take place in the lower level. For more information, please contact Paul Pitts at : paul.pitts1944@gmail.com

