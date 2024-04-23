ALTON - Alton Mayor David Goins and his wife, Sheila, said today they are feeling “blessed” because a fire at their home on Judson Avenue in Alton was quickly extinguished on Monday, April 22, 2024.

The fire call went out at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2024. Mayor Goins said he had stopped by his home and when he walked in he found smoke.

Mayor Goins said the fire started in the basement and it melted some water pipes, which actually put the fire out before the fire department arrived.

“I walked into a house filled with smoke,” he said. “It was scary. The fire department was there in two minutes and checked for hot spots, but everything was OK.”

The mayor pointed out the water that extinguished the fire from the broken pipes actually flowed into a drain, so there was no flooding in his basement.

“Sometimes we just have to take the silver lining in a situation,” he said. “If it had been a metal pipe there in the basement it could have been a whole lot worse.”

