ALTON - The Overnight Warming Center received a portion of the proceeds from the Mayor’s Fundraiser and Charity Ball.

Alton Mayor David Goins and First Lady Sheila Goins met with Overnight Warming Center organizers at Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ in Alton. They made their donation alongside Dawn Elliott, the mother of Alton native and NFL star Zeke Elliott, who donated several pounds of food on Zeke’s behalf.

“People come in agitated, freezing,” organizer Peter Hough said. “Give somebody a snack and treat them nice, it’s better. Everything gets better. It’s a small thing that makes a big difference.”

The Overnight Warming Center provides food and shelter for people when the temperature reaches below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Anyone who needs a place to sleep for that night can come to Deliverance Temple at 1125 E. 6th Street in Alton.

Hough and Tyler Dreith, the nonprofit’s operations director, said they usually average around 30 people a night during January and February. They are currently preparing for the cooler temperatures by purchasing more cots and organizing a meal schedule. The Alton location is also sharing information and resources with organizers in Edwardsville who hope to open their own warming center this winter.

The Mayor’s Ball took place earlier this month and raised money for both the Friends of David Goins organization and the Overnight Warming Center. Goins noted that the proceeds will hopefully make a sizable impact on operating costs and the purchase of cots. You can read more about the ball and related initiatives at GoinsForMayor.com.

Hough and Dreith explained that they try to make it as easy as possible for people in the community to help. Find more information at the official Overnight Warming Locations Facebook page, including how to donate. They accept food and clothing donations as well.

Both the Alton and Edwardsville centers will need volunteers to serve dinner and breakfast, wash the linens, monitor the space overnight and more. You can learn about the different volunteer opportunities here and decide what would be the best fit for you.

