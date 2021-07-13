ALTON - Last week, Advanced Outsource Solutions, Inc. (AOS), a national nonprofit organization that provides a wide range of contract packaging services, met with City of Alton Mayor David Goins at their 40,000 square foot facility. AOS is a national nonprofit organization headquartered in Alton, and they provide a wide range of secondary contract packaging services (such as kitting, gift set assembly, blister packaging, and pallet displays) while creating job opportunities for individuals with barriers to employment.

During Mayor Goins’ visit, he had an opportunity to tour the facility and observe the organization’s contract packaging operations. Alton-based nonprofit Challenge Unlimited, Inc. (CU) also joined the tour. Key members in attendance included Carl Catchings, Advanced Outsource Solutions General Manager; Tom Morrissey, Challenge Unlimited Board Chairperson; Charlotte Hammond, Challenge Unlimited President and CEO; and Tony Crawley, Challenge Unlimited Executive Vice President of Operations.

“We appreciate that Mayor Goins took the time to visit the AOS facility today,” commented Charlotte Hammond. “His visit will reinforce the value and talent that people of all abilities add to our workplaces, and it also affirms the City of Alton's commitment to an inclusive community.”

About Advanced Outsource Solutions, Inc.: The mission of Advanced Outsource Solutions Inc. is to create jobs and career opportunities for individuals who have a disability, veterans or disabled veterans or who are disadvantaged by providing quality products and services.

