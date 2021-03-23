ALTON — Alton mayoral candidate David Goins welcomed today the endorsement and support of the Alton Haskell House Committee.

“Our committee has worked tirelessly over the past three years to convert the Haskell House into a children’s museum. Unfortunately, Alton Mayor Brant Walker and his team have shown little interest in supporting this wonderful project or the Haskell House,” said The Haskell House Children's Museum Committee . “On the other hand, the City of Edwardsville and its leadership and volunteers have partnered to develop a wonderful Children’s Museum where parents, grandparents and young children spend countless hours throughout the year enjoying their children’s museum.”

The Haskell House Children's Museum Committee continued, “When our committee reached out to Alton Mayoral Candidate David Goins regarding his thoughts on a children’s museum, he responded within 15 minutes that he loved the idea and would collaborate with our committee to make this dream a reality.”

David Goins and his wife, Sheila have three children and 11 grandchildren. They understand the benefits a children’s museum could bring to the youth and families of Alton. “It is critical that we invest in our youth and the Haskell House Museum will serve as an educational hub for the children of Alton. Our city needs more youth-oriented safe learning opportunities that connect our children and their families,” said Goins.

Goins continued, "Investing in our Alton youth is a major campaign goal of mine. And, if elected mayor, I will launch “Invest in Our Youth”, an initiative aimed at creating more youth opportunities, including employment in areas such as entrepreneurship, apprenticeship, summer grass cutting, painting, and performing beautification work throughout the city."

“The Alton Haskell House Children's Museum Committee, like so many Alton citizens, believe David Goins will provide a new and fresh vision for Alton. The Committee wholeheartedly endorses David Goins for Mayor of Alton,” said the Haskell House Children's Committee.

To learn more about David Goins’ mayoral campaign, please visit his website at: https://goinsformayor.com/.

- The Haskell House Children's Museum Committee

