ALTON - David Goins, Alton mayor candidate, provided the following message at the Get At The Vote Rally on Saturday:

"We are at a tipping point…This country, including Alton is attempting to recover from the pandemic, racial and civil unrest, reopening our schools and businesses in a sustainable manner.

"I will be a transformative leader, working everyday to our bring our various Alton stakeholders to the table to improve the lives of our Alton citizens.

"I am a lifelong resident, retired Alton Police Officer of 25 years, Pastor for 19 years, and Alton School Board member for four years.

"If you vote me in as the next Alton Mayor, I will:

Continue to be aggressive in get COVID-19 vaccine shots into the arms of Alton Citizens as our Alton Clergymen (Black and White) are doing with the Madison County Health Department, an example of sincere leadership and caring spirit.

Proactively address Alton’s declining population by partnering with realtors, contractors and developers, to develop a comprehensive and sustainable affordable housing program which offers potential Alton citizens options to live and raise a family.

As a retired Alton Police Officer I understand the importance of public safety and crime prevention. I will collaborate with all stakeholders to address our unsafe perception which is causing families to move to other communities.

Collaborate with business, labor and trades, state legislators, realtors, contractors/developers, clergy, education, to develop a comprehensive and sustainable Alton future.

Commission a task force to study and develop a city beautification and cleanup initiative; better Community access to the amphitheater; Invest in Our Youth, including a vibrant Alton Youth Teen Center, all aimed at better marketing our enormous cultural amenities on the Mississippi and around this historic city, creating a synergy that results in increased tourism and revenue.

"I am asking for your vote on April 6."

