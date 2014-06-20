Alton Mayor Announces Free Fireworks Party on July 3 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. June 20, 2014 (Alton, IL) – Alton Mayor Brant Walker today announced that admission will be free to the July 3 Fireworks on the Mississippi Party at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.



"We have been working to secure sponsors so this can be a free event for quite some time. I'm proud to announce today that this is made possible by a combination of tourism taxes, sponsorship dollars from local businesses and philanthropic donors. We look forward to welcoming everyone for a fantastic evening,” said Mayor Walker.



The Fireworks on the Mississippi Party at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater will have three bands plus patriotic music playing during the fireworks. Soft drinks, food and beer will be available for purchase with prices starting at $3. Doors open at 5 pm; music begins at 6 pm.



Fireworks displays have become increasingly expensive in past years, reaching nearly $50,000 per evening. Alton was first able to offer a 50% discount on admission to the Amphitheater.



"I was determined we would put on a great event one way or another. Securing more funding has now allowed us to make this a free event but we do encourage attendees to make a $5 per adult donation if they can," Walker said.



A VIP tent experience is available at the Fireworks on the Mississippi Party. The first 100 VIP purchases will receive a parking spot at the Amphitheater, reserved chair on the lawn in front of the stage plus access to the VIP tent with private restrooms and private food and drink service available for purchase. Admission is $20 regular price but tickets are available at a 50% discount if purchased using special code ALTNJLY3. VIP tickets can be purchased through www.libertybankamphitheater.com, MetroTix, the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau or at the Amphitheater.



The amphitheater will contact those who have already purchased tickets to July 3 prior to this release.



Those seated outside the VIP area are allowed to bring their own chairs and blankets for the lawn.



The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater’s 2014 Concert Series is sponsored by The City of Alton, Coors Light, Argosy Casinos, Dr. Pepper, Bank of Edwardsville, CNB Bank and Trust, Simmons Law Firm, Alton Marina, Allied Waste, Illinois American Water, Roberts Ford, Atlantis Pools, Nautilus Fitness Center, Coleman’s Country Campers, Traube Awning, Dr. John Lindsay, Alton Memorial Hospital, First Mid-America Credit Union, and Riverbender.com.



Any donations received at the event will go toward supporting the Amphitheater.



Additional Upcoming Events

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater will welcome the Under the Sun Tour featuring Smash Mouth, Uncle Kracker, Sugar Ray, and Sister Hazel on July 2.

Country music legend Kenny Rogers will be the final performer of the series, taking the stage on September 6. Rogers has had 120 hit singles across several music genres, has sold 130 million records world-wide, and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

All tickets are available through http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/, Metrotix, The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, The Fox Theatre (St. Louis, MO), or charge by phone at 314-534-1111. Shows are rain or shine. No refunds or exchanges.



About the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater is a 4,100 capacity venue located on the banks of the Mississippi River in Alton, IL’s Riverfront Park. It is owned by The City of Alton and is maintained by the Parks and Recreation Department. It is administered by the Alton Amphitheater Commission and operated by the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Visit http://www.libertybankamphitheater.com/ for full details.