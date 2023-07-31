ALTON - Alton Marina is hosting live music, tacos and a cash bar on Saturday, Aug. 5 to cool down the summer. The event will run from 6–9 p.m. and will be open to the public.

The acoustic duo Jay and Waylon are scheduled to rock the marina. Olé Morales Tacos, a favorite Alton food truck, will be on the premises, and the marina is offering a cash bar.

“We want everybody to enjoy the riverfront,” Rob Honke said.

Honke is the owner of Seahorse Ranch Marine, Inc., which operates the marina. Located on the Mississippi River, Alton Marina has slips and fueling stations for local boaters. Other amenities include a pool, parking, and shower and laundry facilities.

Honke explained that while some of these services are limited to slip holders, the marina hosts monthly events to bring more people down to the river. Additionally, the marina’s store and daily breakfast are always open to the public.

“We try to have fun stuff for our slip holders, but we also want the public to come down and take a look at what we have to offer there, too,” Honke added.

The marina’s event follows the “I Love the 90s” concert at the Alton Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 4. This show will feature 90s classics like Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, All 4 One and Tag Team.

Honke, who is a committee member with the amphitheater, is excited for the back-to-back nights of music. He invites everyone to come out for both events.

“We want more boaters to come to Alton,” Honke said. “We want it to be a destination spot on the river and not just the last stop.”

Alton is definitely the place to be this coming weekend. To learn more about Alton Marina, visit their official website or Facebook page. You can also check out their calendar of events for information about upcoming live music nights and other celebrations.

