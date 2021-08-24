ALTON - One of the largest success stories this past 25 years in the Riverbend Region is without question The Alton Marina. For the past 14 years, The Alton Marina has been under the direction of General Manager Karen Baker-Brncic of Parrot Pointe Marine Inc.

The 25th Anniversary Party for the Alton Marina begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

“This is one party on Alton’s beautiful riverfront you don’t want to miss,” Karen said. “Everyone is invited!”

Award-winning Black Iron BBQ will start selling plates at 6 p.m. Saturday, and the world-famous Z-Band will perform. There is no cover charge, and Karen said bring your lawn chair, dancing shoes, and party attitude.

Under Karen’s direction, The Alton Marina does everything it can to provide exceptional hospitality and convenience. In 2020, The Alton Marina was selected to be on the cover of Quimby’s. Karen said Quimby’s is the Bible of the Water Ways of the United States and to make the cover is one of the greatest honors the Marina has accomplished.

Karen has a philosophy that her entire team lives by: “Our dedicated office and dockside concierge staff will be waiting to make your stay a relaxing and memorable experience."

Karen and the group of Marina workers have had to contend with huge Mississippi River floods over the years. The one in 2019 was nearly as bad as the Great Flood of 1993 and rivaled the 1973 flood in Alton. The flood in 2013 was also very difficult, Karen said.

“It took a tremendous amount of work to power wash the mud back into the river and dry it out,” she said. "Our staff worked so hard to get the Marina back in shape in such a quick fashion. Each time it flooded, the staff was there working nearly 24/7 to get the operation open again."

Harbormaster Greg Brown has been outstanding, offering constant support, Karen said.

Marina Manager Fran Purdy has always been Karen's wingman. Karen also credits the City of Alton’s Cindy Roth (City Treasurer, retired), Tom White, and Jill Butler. Karen said she doesn’t think she could have a more dedicated and hard-working staff.

"Tremendous customer service and constant hospitality," have been keys to Alton Marina’s success, Karen said.







Visit The Alton Marina website: https://www.altonmarina.com

Or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TheAltonMarina

