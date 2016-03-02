ST. LOUIS - The Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, James L. Porter, announced today that George W. Holliday, Sr., 46, of Alton, Illinois, was sentenced on March 1, 2016, to 72 months in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Obstruction of Justice (for concealing a firearm).

Holliday pled guilty to the three federal charges on November 5, 2015. He has been continuously confined since his arrest on March 23, 2015.

According to evidence introduced at Holliday’s change of plea hearing last November, Holliday and two other men were traveling together to sell methamphetamine to a woman in Pocahontas, Illinois, on November 22, 2014. The car Holliday was driving was stopped by Glen Carbon, Illinois police for a traffic offense.

While police were approaching his car, Holliday instructed the other two men to hide a handgun. Police recovered a small quantity of methamphetamine from the car, and also seized a soda bottle in which the men had been cooking meth.

Co-defendant James E. Bailey, Jr. also pled guilty in U.S. District Court in 2015, and he was sentenced to a term of 15 months in January, 2016. The third man in the car with Holliday pled guilty to state drug charges.

This investigation was conducted by the Glen Carbon Police Department, the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois (MEGSI), and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. The case was assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Robert L. Garrison.

