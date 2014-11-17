The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton, announced that on Thursday, November 13, 2014, Glenn P. Lowers pled guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis, Illinois to a federal charge of Distribution of Heroin Resulting In Death. At his change of plea hearing, Lowers, 21, of Alton, Illinois, admitted that he had sold heroin to his friend Joshua S. Shelton on September 3, 2013. Shelton’s grandfather discovered Shelton’s body at Shelton’s Alton residence a few hours after the heroin sale occurred. An autopsy established that Shelton had died from injecting heroin. Shelton was 21years old when he died.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Lowers’ sentence hearing is scheduled for February 5, 2015. Lowers will be confined until he is sentenced. Lowers faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in federal prison. The investigation which resulted in the successful prosecution of Lowers was conducted by the Alton Police Department. The case is assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Robert L. Garrison.

More like this:

Aug 27, 2023 - Crowe: Strong Message Sent After Convicted Southern Illinois Drug Trafficker Sentenced To Eight-Plus Years

Aug 17, 2023 - Edwardsville School District 7 Welcomes Students Back To Classrooms

Aug 9, 2023 - Edwardsville High School Media Center Renovation Will Keep Students on Campus

Sep 23, 2023 - Beloved Area Songwriter/Musician Tommy Karlas Comes Home Again With New Release

Jul 25, 2023 - Edwardsville School District Outlines Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives for 2023-24 School Year

 