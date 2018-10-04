ALTON - Criminal charges were issued against Ira A. Marchbanks, 27, who has a listed address in the 1100 block of Central Avenue, Alton, today.

The Alton Police Department and members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) conducted a drug-related search warrant in the 1100 block of Central Ave., Alton, Illinois, during the morning hours on today’s date (10/04/18). The search warrant was the result of a several month investigation that ultimately has culminated in criminal charges against Marchbanks.

Marchbanks was located in the area during the search warrant operation. He is in custody at the Alton Police Department. Marchbanks has been charged by the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school (Class 1 Felony) and one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a church (Class X Felony). His bond has been set at $100,000 by the Honorable Judge Schroeder.

The investigation is on-going and additional criminal charges are possible against Marchbanks and other individuals, Alton Police said. The residence in the 1100 block of Central Ave. has now been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by the City of Alton Housing and Code Enforcement Division Director, Gary Cranmer, and his inspection team.

Article continues after sponsor message

The house on Central Avenue came onto the department’s radar after a neighbor sent the Alton Police Department a letter requesting their neighborhood receive closer attention due to suspected drug activities occurring. Several anonymous tips were also left about the residence. The Alton Police Department Patrol Division enforced a heavier presence in the neighborhood while the Alton Police Department Investigations Division focused their efforts on 1100 block of Central Ave. and the illegal activities of the residents and frequent visitors.

The Alton Police Department will continue to keep a heavy presence in the area and hope that the neighbors in this area get comfort in knowing the department received your tips and letter and know they are listening.

"We observed numerous residents outside today during the search warrant cheering our efforts and we are thankful for the support," the Alton Police said today.

The Alton Police Department asks that anyone with drug information contact their tip line at 618-465-5948. The Alton Police Department also has a feature on its website where citizens can report a known drug house.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: