GRANITE CITY - Tavarious T. White, 21, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon on Jan. 22, 2024, according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

White allegedly possessed a Kimber Ultra Carry II .45-caliber handgun while “knowing it to have been stolen or converted,” according to court documents. White was additionally charged for possessing the stolen firearm as a convicted felon, as he had previously been convicted of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

White’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. A petition to deny his pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

“Officers responded to a residence in [reference] to a disturbance. Upon arrival officers were advised that individual involved in fight had a firearm. Officers contacted Defendant who was involved in fight with residents. Officers located firearm Defendant was in possession of.

“Defendant is convicted felon ref: Madison County Case 22CF1882: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and is currently on probation. Defendant's pretrial release poses a real and present threat to the physical safety of any person, persons or the community.”

White has been charged with a Class 2 felony for possession of a stolen firearm and a Class 3 felony for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

