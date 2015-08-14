EDWARDSVILLE - On Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons charged Aryion E. Sanders, 17, of the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue with two counts of First Degree Murder in the Third Judicial Circuit Court in Madison County.

The charges allege that the murder was committed after the defendant personally discharged a firearm which carries a sentencing range of 45 to life.

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, the Alton Police Department (Illinois) received a 911 call reporting a person had been shot in the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue, Alton, Illinois. Upon arrival, officers with the Alton Police Department located a gunshot victim in the roadway. The victim was found to be deceased upon the arrival of emergency medical personnel and was identified as: James E. Hubbard, Jr., 41, of Alton, Illinois.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was requested to investigate the incident by the Alton Police Department and subsequently investigated the death as a homicide. Deputy Commander-Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis Lt. Kristopher Tharp said over twenty-five (25) Major Case Squad investigators from twenty-one (21) surrounding police agencies investigated this case. Major Case Squad detectives followed over one-hundred leads while working around the clock investigating the death of James Hubbard.

Tharp said it took a team effort and without the collective operation with the different agencies below there is a high probability the group would still be in search of the suspect.

“What the Major Case Squad can offer are resources, expertise with specific skills and some of the finest men and women,” he said. “With all the specialization in law enforcement the investigative techniques, everyone brings a lot to the table. It is a good thing for the community and a good example of what the Major Case Squad can accomplish.”

Tharp said the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis would like to acknowledge the following agencies who worked in conjunction with the squad during this exhaustive seven day investigation:

Alton Police Department, Madison County Coroner’s Office, Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, United State’s Marshal’s Service, Wood River Police Department, Illinois State Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Florissant Police Department (MO), Berkeley Police Department (MO), St. Ann Police Departm

ent (MO), St. Louis County Police Department, Alton Housing Authority, Madison County Health Department.

Time is always of the essence in a murder investigation, Tharp said.

“We want the media involvement and want to get the word out that someone out there has taken a life,” he said. “No community can tolerate that kind of behavior. We want to get that person off the street as soon as we can. We work methodically, quickly and together to bring a successful conclusion.”

Tharp said discovering a teenager had allegedly committed the crime was tragic to say the least.

“It is always tragic when you find someone has lost his or her life in a murder, but when you find the person responsible is 17 years old, it breaks your heart," he said. “We have to do something to stop this type of violence. He was a young person, just beginning his own life.”

The Honorable Judge Kyle Napp signed the warrant for Sanders. Bond was set at $500,000.00.

The Major Case Squad spokesperson said he wanted to point out how good the Alton Police Department and Chief Jason Simmons were to work with in this case.

“The Alton Police were fantastic to work with and we were excited we were invited by the police department,” he said. “The Alton Police Department had already begun the groundwork for our investigation when we got there and we picked up where they left off. It was only through their leadership that this was possible.”

