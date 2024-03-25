Jonathan L. NorthALTON - An Alton man has been charged with recent armed robberies at In & Out Package Liquor on Ridge Street in Alton and also the result of Venice Police Department contact with him the evening of the first robbery.

Jonathan L. North, 31, of Alton, has been charged before a presiding judge of the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial District in a Madison County Courtroom with the offense of Armed Robbery/Armed With Firearms, Armed Robbery/Armed With Firearm, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons In Vehicle, along with an Aggravated Fleeing To Elude Police.

The charge of Armed Robbery stems from an incident at the In & Out Package Liquor on March 1, 2024, and March 18, 2024.

The judge in the case ordered North to be held without bond until he first appears in court.

