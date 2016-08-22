BRIGHTON - A 26-year-old Alton man died at the scene of accident at 12:20 a.m. Sunday in a single ATV accident on Terpening Road outside Brighton.

The man – Daniel C. Marcum – was the lone fatality in the accident, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said.

Targhetta responded to the scene, along with Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department deputies and the Brighton-Betsey Ann Fire Department.

Marcum was driving a Ranger ATV that rolled. Upon completion of the investigation, Marcum was released to the Gent Funeral in Alton as requested by his family.

Targhetta said no autopsy will be conducted and the cause of death is to be determined.

