ALTON - A man from Alton is facing five total felonies including residential burglary, criminal trespass, and damage to a property in Wood River, as well as attempting to elude a police officer and more, according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

Steven L. Copenhaver, 33, of Alton, allegedly committed these offenses on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. His burglary of a property in Wood River resulted in the residential burglary and trespass charges. He also reportedly threw a brick through the victim’s window, causing damages in excess of $500.

According to a petition to deny Copenhaver’s pretrial release, he reportedly threw the brick through the victim’s window and entered their property while they were sleeping.

“Victim reports that the defendant demanded return of some of his property, then tried to take the victim’s phone as she called for police,” the petition continues. “He then fled and led police on a high speed pursuit. He was eventually taken into custody, and made spontaneous statements about breaking her windows, because ‘that bitch wouldn’t give me my clothes.’”

Copenhaver was additionally charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer after failing to obey and attempting to flee from a police officer who had given him a visual or audible signal to stop the vehicle he was driving at a rate of speed at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit, according to court documents. He also reportedly possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine.

In total, Copenhaver faces one Class 1 felony for residential burglary, one class 3 felony for meth possession, and three Class 4 felonies for attempting to elude police, criminal trespass, and criminal damage to property. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

