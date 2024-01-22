ALTON - A man from Alton has been charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm and over 30 grams of cannabis on a street in Godfrey, according to recent Madison County court filings.

Marcus A. Hendricks, 18, of Alton, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of cannabis on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. According to court documents, Hendricks

According to court documents, Hendricks allegedly carried a firearm, specifically a “Glock .40cal model 23” on a public street - Laurel Avenue in Godfrey - at a time when the gun was “uncased, loaded and immediately accessible” and he had not been issued a currently valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.

Hendricks was additionally charged with unlawful possession of more than 30 but less than 100 grams of cannabis, other than as authorized in the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.

In total, Hendricks was charged with one Class 4 felony for unlawful firearm possession and a Class A misdemeanor for unlawful cannabis possession. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

