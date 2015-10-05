An Alton, Illinois, man was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court, with the felony charge of Theft Over $500.00 (CLASS 3), according to Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin.

The man is identified as Duncan Thomas Jornlin, 20, of the 1400 block State Street in Alton.

On Friday, October 2, 2015, at approximately 1:50 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dairy Queen located at 5785 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, in regard to a theft. It was determined an employee had their Apple I-phone stolen from a common area shared by employees only, the Madison County Sheriff's Department said. A Madison County sheriff’s deputy initiated an investigation into the theft report and discovered the premises was monitored by video surveillance.

Investigative efforts resulted in the identification of Jornlin, a co-worker of the victim, who was captured on video surveillance committing the theft. He was later contacted at his residence where was arrested without incident for the theft.

Jornlin was remanded to the Madison County Jail pending a formal review of facts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Jornlin remains in custody.

The warrant and information on Jornlin was signed by the Honorable Judge Jennifer Hightower. Bond was set at $35,000.00.

