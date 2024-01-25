ALTON - A man from Alton has been charged with forgery, meth possession, and resisting an officer resulting in injury to the officer, according to Madison County court documents released last week.

Joey L. Holoman, 34, of Alton, was charged by the Alton Police Department with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, forgery, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer on Nov. 18, 2023. Court documents allege Holoman possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine in addition to a fraudulent document “purported to have been made by … the U.S. Treasury” consisting of “various denominations of fake U.S. currency.”

Holoman was additionally charged with resisting or obstructing a peace officer after allegedly pulling his arms away from the officer arresting him, which court documents state caused an injury to the officer, specifically “a laceration to the officer’s hand.”

In total, Holoman faces two Class 3 felonies for possession of methamphetamine and forgery, in addition to a Class 4 felony for resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

