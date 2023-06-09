ALTON - A grand jury on Thursday formally indicted an Alton man - 56-year-old Raymond Moore - on charges of burglary of a crucifix and a theft under $500 from a place of worship.

The charging documents provided by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office state that in count one, a Class 1 burglary charge, the defendant knowingly and without authority entered a place of worship, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 525 E. 4th St. in Alton with the intent to commit therein a theft, in violation of 72- ILCS 5-16-1(a).

The other count, Theft Under $500 from a person of a place of worship, reads as follows: "The said defendant knowingly exerted unauthorized control over property of St. Mary’s Church, being a crucifix and ceremonial cloth, having a total value of $500, and the theft was committed in a place of worship being St. Mary’s Church, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/16-1(a)(1)."

Bail has been set at $75,000 for Moore’s case. Brian Brueggemann, communications director for the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, said a trial date will now be set.

Brueggemann said this case dates back to May 2020. The alleged violations occurred on May 24, 2020, and were filed on June 10, 2020.

