ALTON - Demarlo A. Matlock, 36, of the 300 block of Bluff Street, Alton, has been charged with armed robbery.

He allegedly took $1,500 from a victim while armed with a knife. The incident was on July 26, but the charge was suppressed until Wednesday. Bail was set at $150,000.

Other charges were filed recently:

SOUTH ROXANA - Two people are facing charges connected to the methamphetamine trade after an undercover operation.

Charged are Jennifer N.Dunse, 37, and Kenneth W. Pruitt, 29, both of the 200 block of Velma Avenue, South Roxana. They are each charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony.

They are also charged with two counts each of unlawful delivery of meth to a confidential informant on two occasions. The class X felony is punishable by a prison term of between six and 30 years. They allegedly possessed between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine on July 30.

One of the other charges is a class 1 felony, punishable by a prison term of between four and 15 years. The second delivery charge is punishable by a prison term of between three and seven years. Bail on each is set at $100,000.

WOOD RIVER - Henry L. Miller, 32, of Centerville, is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, and domestic battery.

He allegedly grabbed a woman by the arms and hair and dragged her to his vehicle, where he detained her. The domestic battery charge, a misdemeanor, claims he dragged the victim, causing scrapes and scratches to her arm, leg, and chest. Bail was set at $75,000.

ALTON - Two people are charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing five pipes from Kamadulski Excavating. The value of the pipes is more than $500.

Charged are Craig A. Bartholomew, 48, of the 100 block of Lakeside Drive, East Alton, and Terri L. Brandt, 40, of the 2700 block of Sanford Avenue, Alton. Bail on each is set at $30,000.

BETHALTO - Tracy L. Autery, 61, of the 300 block of North Prairie Boulevard, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He allegedly possessed a stolen 2011 Chevrolet on July 31. Bail was set at $50,000.

