Alton Man Charged With Armed Robbery And More Faces Five Felonies
ALTON - After allegedly robbing the same liquor store at gunpoint twice in one month, fleeing from police, and more, an Alton man faces five total felonies for a series of incidents that occurred over the course of March 2024.
Jonathan L. North, 31, of Alton, was charged with five total counts, including two counts of armed robbery (both Class X felonies), two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, and one count of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (each Class 4 felonies). On March 1, 2024, and again on March 18, 2024, North allegedly took U.S. currency by use of force from In N' Out Package Liquor in Alton while he was armed with a firearm.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
On the second occasion, North was additionally charged for carrying a Taurus .38 revolver in his vehicle which was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense, when North had no valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card.
Between the two armed robbery charges, North was also charged on March 2, 2024, with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer. He allegedly had a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun on his person which was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at a time when he had no FOID card or Concealed Carry permit. North also reportedly fled at least 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit from a peace officer signaling him to stop his vehicle.
A petition filed to deny North’s pretrial release provides a chronological timeline of events in this case:
The Alton Police Department presented the case against North, who was reportedly remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.
The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
More like this: