ALTON - An Alton man previously convicted of domestic battery is now charged with aggravated stalking and more after allegedly making threats, repeatedly contacting the same victim, causing property damage, and more.

Christian A. Molloy, 30, of Alton, was charged with aggravated stalking, violation of an order of protection, criminal damage to property, and resisting a peace officer.

Molloy allegedly violated an Order of Protection issued on April 2, 2024 by contacting a protected party multiple times, each on April 5, 2024, when he reportedly did the following: “Repeatedly contacted the victim by phone, making suicidal statements”

“Appeared at the victim’s residence, banging on the door, demanding entry”

“Unable to make entry into the victim’s residence, broke a window, causing the glass to shatter”

“Contacted the victim’s parents by phone, making threats of violence against them and the victim”

In this case, Molloy was additionally charged with striking an officer with his arm while resisting his arrest, as well as damaging a glass window at the protected residence. He was previously convicted of domestic battery on June 6, 2018, in Madison County, according to court documents.

A petition filed to deny Molloy’s pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

“Defendant repeatedly contacted his estranged wife, making suicidal comments. He then appeared at her residence in violation of an Order of Protection demanding entry. When she refused, he broke a window and fled.

“He then contacted her parents and threatened them and her. He was located nearby, walking back towards the victim's residence. He was arrested and admitted to appearing at the residence and breaking the window. When officers attempted to arrest him, he resisted.”

The Alton Police Department presented the latest case against Molloy, who faces a Class 3 felony for aggravated stalking, a Class 4 felony for violating an order of protection, and two Class A misdemeanors for criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer.

Court documents indicate Molloy was remanded to be held in jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

