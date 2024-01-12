EAST ALTON - An Alton man faces a variety of charges after the East Alton Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident that occurred at 7:12 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2024, in the 600 block of Powder Mill Road that resulted in the death of an East Alton pedestrian John Gleason.

Jonathon V. KnoxJonathon V. Knox, 32, of Alton, faces these charges below, East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said today.

Count I: Failure To Report Accident Resulting In Death (Class 1 Felony)

Count II: Leaving The Scene Of An Accident Involving Death (Class 4 Felony)

Count III: Operating An Uninsured Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm (Class A Misdemeanor)

Count IV: Driving While License Revoked (Class A Misdemeanor)

Knox was booked and released on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

On Jan. 11, 2024, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office met with the East Alton Police investigators and charged Knox.

