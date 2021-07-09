ALTON - An Alton man is charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly taking cash from another man striking the victim with his fist. He was allegedly armed as the robbery occurred.

Charged is William S. Cole, 36, of the 100 block of Maple Cout, was charged Thursday. Bail is $100,000.

Aggravated robbery is punishable by a prison term of between 4 and 15 years.

Other Felony Charges Filed Include:

EAST ALTON - Vicki E. Thomas, 57, of the first block of Fourth Street, East Alton, was charged with aggravated arson, a class X felony, and robbery

She is accused of setting a fire that damaged an apartment at the same address at which she lives.

Thomas was indicted Thursday after the June 11 fire. Bail remains at $150,000. A class X felony is punishable by a prison term of between six and 30 years.

The grand jury also handed up an indictment for robbery, claiming Thomas took a cell phone from another woman by use of force on May 22.

EAST ALTON - Francis N. Bittner, 37, of the first block of Norma Lane, East Alton, is charged Friday with forgery.

He allegedly try to cash a $491 forged check, drawn on an Alton man’s account on Friday. Bail was set at $35,000. The sentence could be between two and five years in prison or probation.

ALTON - Amanda M. Boehmke, 39, of the 100 block of West Hawthorne, Hartford, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

She allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Thursday. Bail was set at $20,000. She could be sentenced to probation up to five years in prison.

