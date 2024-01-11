Johnson has been charged with the following:

Count I: Involuntary Manslaughter

Count II: Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Count III: Obstructing Justice

As a result of the follow-up investigation, the facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office today.

Johnson is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department.

He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law