Alton Man, 18, Charged In Shooting Death Of 17-Year--Old
January 11, 2024 1:39 PM January 11, 2024 1:51 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford provided a follow-up story about a criminal investigation into the Jan. 1, 2024, shooting death of a 17-year-old, Jaiden L. Dahl. Terrance R. Johnson, 18, of Alton, was charged with several charges.
Johnson has been charged with the following:
Count I: Involuntary Manslaughter
Count II: Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Count III: Obstructing Justice
As a result of the follow-up investigation, the facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office today.
Johnson is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department.
He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law