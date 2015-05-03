Get ready for the fiesta of the year; Alton Main Street invites you to a Cinco de Mayo themed Pub Crawl in Downtown Alton! Participants will travel to many of Alton's best bars and restaurants, including a couple of hot new spots, on Tuesday, May 5th.

$10 tickets are on sale now at participating establishments, which include: Big Muddy Pub, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Old Bakery Beer Co., The Firehouse, Shakers, Chez Marilyn, 300 State, Bluff City Grill, Ragin’ Cajun Piano Bar and Bubby & Sissy’s

On May 5th, participants can check in anytime after 2pm at Bluff City Grill (102 W. 9th Street in Alton) to get their pub crawl t-shirt and a passport that lists the specials for each establishment. The “crawlers” will make their way around the district to enjoy food & drink specials, festive entertainment and great giveaways on this self-guided event. Simply drop your passport with the bartender anytime before 10pm after you have visited all of the stops you’d like to see.

Article continues after sponsor message

Exciting prizes will be up for grabs, and one lucky participant will win the grand prize – a pair of home field box seats to see the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 25th. Face value of the tickets is $143 each. Participants will be placed into the drawing one time for every establishment on the passport where they’ve made any purchase of food, merchandise, alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. Alton’s Best Cabs will be offering half-price cab rides to everyone on the Crawl, simply show your passport to the driver to redeem your discount.

For full details on this event and many other exciting happenings, can be found on the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

More like this: