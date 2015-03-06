Alton Main Street has a St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl set to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Bluff City Grill at 102 W. Ninth St.

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said this was the first time the organization has spearheaded a gathering to go from place to place in downtown on St. Pat’s Day.

“The Pub Crawl is part of what we do for building up economic development in the downtown district to shop and dine, while making memories with friends and families,” she said. “ We are trying to get people downtown.”

Article continues after sponsor message

For $10, each attendee will receive a passport, which will offer them specials on food and beverage at the different locations in downtown Alton. McGibany said right now there will be about 11 stops on the tour that evening.

“We asked the bars if they wanted us to do this Saturday or Tuesday and they picked Tuesday,” McGibany said. “We have received fantastic feedback about it from the people we serve. It is definitely a community builder.”

During each stop, people will be able to fill out tickets and at the end of the night there will be a drawing for St. Louis Cardinals’ tickets and other food merchandise as prizes.

More like this: