ALTON - Alton Main Street is seeking a local car club partner in order to continue hosting Alton’s All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show into its 27th year.

The club would be responsible for providing a minimum of twelve people that would be available for the entirety of the event to manage the following responsibilities: set-up from 6:00 until 8:00 a.m., directing traffic and registering each participant from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., judging automobiles from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and conducting the awards ceremony from 4:00 until 4:30 p.m. Experience with auto-related event coordination is preferred, but training could be provided to a group that can offer a sufficient number of committed participants.

Alton Main Street staff coordinates all of the logistics leading up to the event, including: city permit, liability insurance, advertising, fundraising, vendors, on-site amenities & activities, etc.

"This amazing show has grown into a huge event over the years, and as time has gone by Time Machines Unlimited car club has declined in membership due to various factors. It has been increasingly difficult to find enough help to keep the show going successfully," said Jamey Griffin, President of the club, adding "This was a difficult decision, but after much consideration and talking to the few remaining car club members, we feel it is time to pass the torch after 26 very good years. We hope that another club will step up and continue the tradition for years to come."

This free event is traditionally held on a Sunday in June in the area of 3rd, 4th, State and Belle Streets in Downtown Alton, and attracts upwards of 250 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles that are judged in 38 classes.

“We thank Time Machines Unlimited for the decades of work they put into building this car show, and we appreciate their willingness to pass their knowledge on if we can find a new club to carry it forward,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “The All-Wheels Drive-In is a huge draw from a wide radius which brings thousands of people to Downtown Alton every summer, and we would love to see it continue but that will depend on whether a group with the expertise to judge the show steps forward to help make that happen.”

If your car club would be interested in applying to run the show, please contact Mike Weller of the Alton Main Street Board of Directors to discuss details at: mike@apcigarcompany.com or 618-818-8115.

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

