ALTON – The future of Alton Main Street was on the chopping block after the city proposal of a large budget cut effective August 1. Many supporters attended the City Hall Meeting on Wednesday, June 24, in support of saving Alton Main Street.

Among the many proposed budget cuts to include the Police Department, Fire Department and Public Works Department (Animal Control), Alton Main Street was in line to be eliminated.

With a positive vote across the board, Alton Main Street was granted $7,000 from city finding, $11,000 less than their original $18,000. The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau has agreed to cover much of the remaining budget by providing rent free office space and open use to office equipment.

Article continues after sponsor message

The “Save Alton Main Street” campaign launched last week and a petition against the proposed budget cut went viral on social media totaling over 1,200 signatures from the people of the River Bend. Several supporters rallied outside the City Hall steps holding signs the read “Save Main Street” and “Pro Tattoo” in support of Chris Hinkle’s proposed Tattoo Parlor to open downtown.

“We could not be any more pleased with the outcome of tonight’s meeting,” said Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany. “Having $11,000 worth of services from the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau plus the $7,000 the Alton City Budget puts us at least back in a stable place so we won’t have to worry about cutting any programs or anything like that so we are thrilled.”

SEE FULL VIDEO OF THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING BELOW:

More like this: