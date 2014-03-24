A vibrant downtown sends an important message about a community. When citizens infuse energy into creating social activity and improving how an area looks, new investors and developers take note. Connecting with the Main Street program allows residents and business owners to play a major role in cultivating commerce and culture in Alton, which elevates the entire region.

Alton Main Street’s 2014 partnership drive is now underway to gather support from those who want to help make the Downtown Alton experience even more beautiful and compelling. By volunteering and offering financial support, our partners help craft a positive image of Alton. One way the organization accomplishes this is by bringing people to the district for fun and unique events, which generate customers for local businesses. Another tactic is improving the area’s appearance through commissioning public art projects, planting flowers, removing litter, and installing holiday decorations, all of which instill a sense of pride in where we live, work, and play.

“Our thriving historic district is what sets Alton apart from other communities,” explains Sara McGibany, Executive Director, “Main Street is a grassroots effort of regular citizens who are working to retain Alton’s unique character. Preserving our historic architecture and supporting locally-owned businesses creates a beautiful, authentic experience for locals and visitors. The more supporters that we can gather through our partnership drive, the faster the incredible growth that is currently underway will take effect.”

Now is the time for businesses to become partners by sending annual dues of $100. Families may contribute by donating $50, and individuals can make an impact by pledging a gift of $25. Checks can be mailed to Alton Main Street at 200 W. 3rd Street – Suite 100 Alton, IL 62002. Online payments can also be accepted at www.DowntownAlton.com.

“We ask you to take a minute to think about how much Main Street activities add to the fabric of our community. If you’ve enjoyed shopping for fresh peaches at the Farmers Market, taken your child to sit on Santa’s lap at the Community Tree Lighting, or celebrated the rich history of our riverfront at the Mississippi Earthtones Festival, then you are receiving the benefits of living in a Main Street community,” said McGibany. “We depend on the resources and manpower provided by our supporters in order to provide these free events that stimulate our local economy and improve the quality of life in our area.”

Alton Main Street has built strong collaborative relationships with the City of Alton, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, business partners, and a large number of non-profit organizations and social services. Fostering collaboration between these community groups make the most of the resources in the area to achieve common goals.

Alton Main Street maintains an informational website to help community members and business owners stay connected. Visit www.DowntownAlton.com for details on events, shopping and dining options, business incentives, available real estate and more.

Community members can make a difference as partners of Alton Main Street. To join the excitement of the team and enlist in a meaningful and rewarding volunteer experience, please contact 463-1016 or sara@altonmainstreet.org

