



ALTON - Alton Main Street is excited to launch another round of its Façade Improvement Grant (FIG) Program. This initiative is designed to assist property and business owners in Downtown Alton with rehabilitating the facades of their buildings for the purpose of creating a positive visual impact, stimulating private investment, and complementing other community development efforts.

Improvement projects that are eligible to receive the grant include, but are not limited to: storefronts, exterior painting, signage, awnings, accent lighting. A total of $1,000 is available to be awarded, and grants are required to have a 1:1 match. This program is being made possible by a generous sponsorship from First Mid Bank & Trust.

The application deadline is August 27th, 2021. Interested property owners as well as tenants with owner’s permission are eligible for the program. In order to be eligible for the FIG Program, buildings must be located within the Alton Main Street district boundary, bordered roughly by Landmarks Blvd., William Street, Belle St., 9th Street, Piasa Street, and Broadway to Pearl Street.

Steve Goetten, Commercial Lender with First Mid Bank & Trust, stated, “First Mid is very proud to be part of this program. It’s exciting to see local businesses have an opportunity to improve their business fronts and bring improvements to the area. Providing full-service banking in downtown Alton and partnering with Alton Main Street to help revitalize this historic area are both examples of our long-term commitment to this community.”

Research has shown that exterior building improvements result in an increase in sales. Additionally, improvements motivate owners and tenants of other properties in surrounding areas to make similar investments. “Our organization’s goal is to provide an incentive that encourages improvements to building exteriors which are visible from public streets and sidewalks,” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street.

During the last grant cycle four local businesses were awarded grant funding to assist with the replacement or installation of new commercial signage, including Alton Lawn Company, Dolci di Anna, The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique and Picture This & More.

Guiding design principles for rehabilitation and renovation activities within the Downtown district are available to help business and property owners make sound investment decisions in building improvements while enhancing the area’s historic character.

To download an application, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com, and click “Doing Business” then “Resources”. For more information or please Alton Main Street at (618) 463-1016 or sara@altonmainstreet.org.

Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity

